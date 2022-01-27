CSIR UGC NET admit card 2021 released on csirnet.nta.nic.in - Get DIRECT link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) today (January 27, 2022). CSIR UGC NET Admit Cards can be downloaded from the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. CSIR UGC NET exams are scheduled to be conducted on January 29, 2022, February 15, 16, and 17, 2022 across the country at various exam centres.

The examination will be held in two shifts – the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The CSIR UGC NET exam will be held in CBT mode and will have objective multiple-choice questions.

CSIR NET Admit Card 2021: How to download

- Visit the official website of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test by NTA – csirnet.nta.nic.in.

- Click on the 'Download Admit Card for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2021' link available on the Homepage,

- Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin to log in.

- Your admit card will appear on your screen.

- Download and take a printout for future references.

Click on the direct link given here to download – CSIR NET Admit Card 2021.