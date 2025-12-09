CSIR UGC NET 2025 Exam: City Slip 2025 Released at csirnet.nta.nic.in, check how to download

CSIR UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slip news: The NTA has formally released the CSIR UGC NET 2025 exam city intimation slip. Interesting candidates who want to appear for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination can download the CSIR UGC NET city intimation slip for December 2025 from the official website.

CSIR UGC NET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has formally released the CSIR UGC NET 2025 exam city intimation slip. Interesting candidates who want to appear for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination can download the CSIR UGC NET city intimation slip for December 2025 from the CSIR UGC NET Exam City Slip 2025 direct link which is the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The CSIR UGC NET exam date is scheduled to be on December 18, 2025, and will be held in two shifts of which the first session, in morning, will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon for Life Sciences, Earth Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences subjects and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm for Chemical Sciences, Mathematics Sciences and Physical Sciences subjects.

How to download CSIR UGC NET Exam city intimation slip?

Follow these steps for downloading the CSIR UGC NET Exam City Slip 2025 released at the CSIR UGC NET official website.

- Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in,also the CSIR UGC NET Exam City Slip 2025 direct link.

-Click on CSIR UGC NET Exam 2025 advance exam city slip link shown on the home page.

-On the new page, login with your required details.

-Click on submit and your exam city slip will be shown.

-Check the CSIR UGC NET city slip and download it.

-Keep a physical copy of the same for future reference.

The CSIR UGC NET admit card will be issued separately.