CSIR UGC NET 2023 registration process to end today, know how to apply

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held from the 6th to the 8th June 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 06:48 AM IST

CSIR UGC NET 2023 registration process to end today, know how to apply
File photo

National Testing Agency, NTA to conclude the CSIR UGC NET 2023 registration process today, April 17. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The CSIR UGC NET 2023 correction window opens on April 19 to April 25 to submit the application form.

CSIR NET 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official site of UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 Registration
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.
  • Click on submit and your application has been submitted.
  • Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct link to apply

