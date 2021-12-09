CSIR NET 2022: Register online at csirnet.nta.nic.in – Check last date and official notification

CSIR UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2022. The last date to register is January 2, 2022, till 11:50 pm. The interested candidates can go through the CSIR UGC NET 2021 exam details on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Name of Examination: NTA – Council of Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR – UGC NET Exam June 2021

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done M.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55% (without rounding off) marks for General (UR)/General-EWS and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Third gender and PwD candidates.

Age limit: JRF: 28 years

Assistant Professor/LS: There is no upper age limit for applying for Assistant Professor/LS.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking/ SBI I Collect/ SBI E Challan submit fee in any SBI Branch.

For Gen/EWS: 1000/-

For OBC-NCL: 500/-

For SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender: 250/-

How to Apply: Eligible candidates may apply online through CSIR UGC NET‘s website csirnet.nta.nic.in from December 03, 2021 to January 02, 2022.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Online Exam.

Important dates:

Starting date for online registration: December 03, 2021

Last date for online registration: January 02, 2022

Last Date for Application Fee Submission: January 03, 2022

Correction Online Application Form: January 05 to 09, 2022

CBT Exam Date: January 29 & 05 to February 06, 2022

Notification: csirnet.nta.nic.in