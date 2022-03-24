CSIR UGC NET 2021: Final answer key released at csirnet.nta.nic.in - Get direct link here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for CSIR UGC NET Final 2021 on March 24, 2022. Candidates can check the answer key through the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 exam was conducted by NTA on January 29, February 15, 16 and 17 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam was held across 339 centres. The result was announced on March 10.

CSIR UGC NET Final Answer Key 2021: Steps to download

- Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

- Click on the 'Final Answer Keys for CSIR NET June exams 2021’ link available on the homepage

- A new page will appear.

- Scroll down and find the correct answers.

- Take a printout if required.

Direct link to CSIR-UGC NET final answer key 2021: nta.ac.in

Around 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for CSIR-UGC NET exam 2021. Candidates can keep a check on the official website for latest updates from NTA.