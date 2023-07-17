Headlines

Education

CSIR NET Result 2023 likely soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in: See how to check here

CSIR NET result 2023 is likely to be out soon at the official website-- csirnet.nta.nic.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 10:36 PM IST

CSIR NET Result 2023 is likely to be released soon on the official website by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once released, candidates who appeared for the CSIR NET 2023 exam will be able to check the result from the official website-- csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The CSIR NET final answer key 2023 was released today (July 17). As per the final answer key, NTA has dropped overall four questions including one in life sciences, two in chemical sciences, and one in mathematical sciences subjects. In the mathematical sciences subjects, there are several questions which have more than one correct option.

CSIR NET Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.no
  • On the homepage, click on the link ‘post challenge answer key’
  • A PDF file will be displayed on the screen
  • Scroll and check the final answer key for the subject you appeared for
  • Download the CSIR NET answer key 2023.

