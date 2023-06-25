Search icon
CSIR NET Result 2023 Date, time: NTA to release result soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in, know how to download scorecard online

This year, the examination was conducted on June 6, 7, and June 8, 2023, in 426 examination centers located in 178 Cities across the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

File photo

CSIR UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the result of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) soon. Once declared, candidates can download the  NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 through the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in. 

A total of 2,74,027 candidates appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

NTA has released the provisional answer keys along with the question papers with recorded responses on June 14, 2023. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till June 16. “Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” NTA in an official notification said.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Steps to Check Scorecard

  • Visit the official website of the CSIR-UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the “Download Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 Result.” link
  • Please enter the details and submit them.
  • Your NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

