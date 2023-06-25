CSIR NET Result 2023 Date, time: NTA to release result soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in, know how to download scorecard online

File photo

CSIR UGC NET December 2022 – June 2023 Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the result of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET) soon. Once declared, candidates can download the NTA CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 through the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the examination was conducted on June 6, 7, and June 8, 2023, in 426 examination centers located in 178 Cities across the country. A total of 2,74,027 candidates appeared for the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

NTA has released the provisional answer keys along with the question papers with recorded responses on June 14, 2023. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key till June 16. “Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” NTA in an official notification said.

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Steps to Check Scorecard