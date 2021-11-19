CSIR NET 2021: Exam to be conducted on January 29 - Check details at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The notification for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2021 has been released. CSIR NET exam will be held on January 29, 2022. Candidates can go through the official notification for more details on the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR NET 2021 will have two more rounds in 2022. The announcement about the exam date has been made through the official Twitter handle of CSIR. The tweet reads, "Update: CSIR-NET-UGC to be held on 29/1/2022. Two more rounds to be held after this in 2022. Details will follow. @HRDG_CSIR #csirnet"

The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted in July, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam was later postponed. CSIR NET exam is usually conducted two times in a year – June and December, separately.

CSIR NET 2021 is for the eligibility of candidates for Lectureship/ Assistant Professorship and Junior Research Fellowship in Colleges and Universities of the country.

CSIR NET 2021: Important Dates

CSIR NET 2021 Date has been announced on November 18, 2021

CSIR NET Exam will be conducted on January 29, 2022