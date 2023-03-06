CSIR-CRRI Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for Scientist posts, check pay scale and how to apply

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 06:57 AM IST
CSIR-Central Road Research Institute is inviting applications for 11 Scientist GR.IV posts. The last date to apply is March 29. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at crridom.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 11 posts of Scientist GR.IV (2) posts in the organisation.
CSIR CRRI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
Post: Scientist Gr.IV (2)
Total posts: 11
Pay scale: 7th CPC Level -11
Total Monthly Emoluments Rs.1,21,641/-(approx.)
Upper age limit: 32 years
CSIR-Central Road Research Institute recruitment: how to apply
- Visit the official website at crridom.gov.in
- Click on the recruitment tab
- Click on the “Click here to Apply online for the Posts of Scientists” link
- Fill out the application form
- Upload documents and take a print for future reference.
CSIR CRRI Recruitment 2023: Notification