Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CSIR-CRRI Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for Scientist posts, check pay scale and how to apply

Interested candidates can apply through the official website at crridom.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 11 posts of Scientist GR.IV (2) posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 06:57 AM IST

CSIR-CRRI Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for Scientist posts, check pay scale and how to apply
File photo
CSIR-Central Road Research Institute is inviting applications for 11 Scientist GR.IV posts. The last date to apply is March 29. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at crridom.gov.in.  This recruitment drive will fill 11 posts of Scientist GR.IV (2) posts in the organisation.
 
CSIR CRRI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details
Post: Scientist Gr.IV (2)
Total posts: 11 
Pay scale: 7th CPC Level -11
Total Monthly Emoluments Rs.1,21,641/-(approx.)
Upper age limit: 32 years
 
CSIR-Central Road Research Institute recruitment: how to apply
 
  • Visit the official website at crridom.gov.in
  • Click on the recruitment tab
  • Click on the “Click here to Apply online for the Posts of Scientists” link
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload documents and take a print for future reference.

CSIR CRRI Recruitment 2023: Notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
From Atal, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee to Bhatan Tunnel: Know all about India's longest road tunnels
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bank Holidays 2023 Alert! Banks to remain closed on March 8 for Holi, check bank closure dates
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.