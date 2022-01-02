CSIR-CIMAP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 23 posts at cimap.res.in – Check eligibility, last date, selection process

CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal & Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) is inviting applications for 23 Junior Stenographer, Security Assistant and Various posts. The last date to apply is February 10, 2022. The last date to apply is cimap.res.in.

CIMAP Recruitment 2022 Details

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Gen): 07 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant (F&A): 01 post

Junior Secretariat Assistant (S&P): 01 post

Junior Stenographer: 04 posts

Security Assistant: 01 post

Receptionist: 01 post

Sr. Technical Officer (2): 01 post

Sr. Technical Officer (1): 04 posts

Medical Officer/Sr. Technical Officer (1): 01 post

Technical Assistant: 02 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Junior Secretariat Assistant (Gen): Candidate must have done class 10+2 or its equivalent and proficiency in typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer.

Junior Secretariat Assistant (F&A) (S&P): Candidate must have done class 10+2 or its equivalent with Accountancy as a subject and proficiency in computer typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on Computer.

Junior Stenographer: Candidate must have done class 10+2 or its equivalent and proficiency in stenography at a speed of 80 w.p.m. in Shorthand in (English/Hindi).

Security Assistant: Candidate must have done Ex-Servicemen JCO in Army or equivalent in other Paramilitary Forces with 05 years of experience.

Receptionist: The candidate must have a Graduate with 2 year’s relevant experience.

Sr. Technical Officer (2): Candidate must have done BE/B.Tech (Biotechnology) or equivalent with minimum 55% marks and 05 years’ experience Or M.Sc (Botany/Biotechnology/Biochemistry/ Life Sciences) or equivalent with minimum 55% Marks and 05 years of experience.

Sr. Technical Officer: Candidate must have done M.Sc in Agronomy/Agriculture economics/Agriculture Extension/Soil Science or equivalent with 55% marks and 02 years of experience OR BE/B.Tech (Civil Engineering) with a minimum of 55% marks and 02 years of experience.

Medical Officer/Sr. Technical Officer: Candidate must have done MBBS with minimum of 55% marks.

Technical Assistant: Candidate must have done a Diploma in Civil Engineering of at least 3 years full-time duration with minimum 60% marks and experience of 02 years OR Diploma in Civil Engineering of at least 2 years full-time duration in case of lateral admission in Diploma courses with minimum 60% marks and experience of 02 years.

Application Fee: Pay the application fee using through ‘Fee Payment Procedure’ available on the website.

For SC/ST/Women/PWD/ Abroad candidates and regular employees of CSIR: No Fee

For All Other Candidates: 100/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply online through the website cimap.res.in from December 29, 2021, to February 10, 2022. Candidates may also send a Hard copy of the Online Application along with self-attested all relevant documents by speed post/registered post To - The Controller of Administration, CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, Post Office-CIMAP, Lucknow-226015 from December 29, 2021, to February 25, 2022.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on the Typing Test/Competitive Written Examination

CIMAP Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: December 29, 2021

Last date for online application submission: February 10, 2022

CIMAP Recruitment 2022 notification: recruitment.cimap.res.in