Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

ICSI CSEET 2023 registration open at smash.icsi.edu: Here's how to apply, other details

ICSI CSEET 2023 registration process is open. Interested candidates can apply through the official website-- smash.icsi.edu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

ICSI CSEET 2023 registration open at smash.icsi.edu: Here's how to apply, other details
ICSI CSEET Registration 2023 | Photo: PTI

The application process for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 is being conducted by the Insititute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates willing to apply for the CSEET 2023 can do so on or before December 15 through – smash.icsi.edu. As per the schedule, the CSEET exam will be held in remote proctored mode on January 7, 2023.

CSEET 2023: How to register

  • Open the official website CSEET- smash.icsi.edu
  • Click on the “CSEET Registration” link and then on “Proceed to CSEET Registration”
  • Fill out the registration form by entering all the necessary details
  • Check the filled application form properly and then click on submit
  • Complete the CSEET application fee payment
  • At last download and keep a copy of the application form.

Candidates need to pass Class 12 or an equivalent exam from a recognised board or institute or candidates appearing in the Class 12 exams are also eligible to appear in the CSEET 2023 exam.

However, those candidates who have qualified for CS Foundation, CA Final and CMA Final are not required to appear in the CSEET 2023 exam. Candidates who have completed graduation with 50 per cent aggregate marks or post-graduation are also exempted from the examination.

Read: JNU Merit List 1 released at jnu.ac.in for UG admission, last date to block seats October 23

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, other celebs attend Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at Laal Singh Chaddha actor's childhood photos which are too cute to miss
Viral Photos of the Day: Ibrahim Ali Khan plays football, Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in casual summer wear
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JNU Merit List 1 released at jnu.ac.in for UG admission, last date to block seats October 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.