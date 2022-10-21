ICSI CSEET 2023 registration open at smash.icsi.edu: Here's how to apply, other details

ICSI CSEET Registration 2023 | Photo: PTI

The application process for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 is being conducted by the Insititute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates willing to apply for the CSEET 2023 can do so on or before December 15 through – smash.icsi.edu. As per the schedule, the CSEET exam will be held in remote proctored mode on January 7, 2023.

CSEET 2023: How to register

Open the official website CSEET- smash.icsi.edu

Click on the “CSEET Registration” link and then on “Proceed to CSEET Registration”

Fill out the registration form by entering all the necessary details

Check the filled application form properly and then click on submit

Complete the CSEET application fee payment

At last download and keep a copy of the application form.

Candidates need to pass Class 12 or an equivalent exam from a recognised board or institute or candidates appearing in the Class 12 exams are also eligible to appear in the CSEET 2023 exam.

However, those candidates who have qualified for CS Foundation, CA Final and CMA Final are not required to appear in the CSEET 2023 exam. Candidates who have completed graduation with 50 per cent aggregate marks or post-graduation are also exempted from the examination.

