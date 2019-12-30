CSBC releases Police Constable admit card at csbc.bih.nic.in

Admit card for the constable recruitment exam has been released by Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on its official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who have applied can download the admit card from csbc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment process is being conducted to hire 11,880 constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).

The exam is scheduled for January 12 and 20, 2020, in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 10 am and the afternoon shift at 2 pm.

Steps to download the CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card...

1. Go to the official website- csbc.bih.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads, ‘Download your e-Admit Card for Written Exam of Bihar Police Constable’ on the homepage

3. A new page will appear on the display screen.

4. Enter all your credentials to log in.

5. Submit the details. Your admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.