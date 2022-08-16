Bihar Police Recruitment 2022: Registration for 76 vacancies open at csbc.bih.nic.in, details here

Bihar police recruitment 2022| Photo: PTI

Central Selection Board of Constables, CSBC is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Prohibition Constables. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from the official site of CSBC on csbc.bih.nic.in.

The registration process for Bihar police recruitment 2022 will began on August 13 and will end on September 13. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 76 posts.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates willing to apply for the posts must have passed intermediate from a recognised board. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 25 years.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection process will comprise of written examination and physical efficiency test. The written examination duration is for 2 hours and the number of questions in the question paper is 100.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

General/ EWS/ OBSC category candidates who are applying for the Bihar police recruitment 2022 will have to pay an application fee of Rs 675 and SC/ST category candidates are Rs 180.

