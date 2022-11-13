CSBC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Registration for 689 Prohibition Constables posts to begin tomorrow, details here

Photo: PTI

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar has looking for candidates to hire a total of 689 posts of Prohibition Constables, excise and registration departments of the state government.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for CSBC Bihar Recruitment 2022 from the official website-- csbc.bih.nic.in. Interested candidates must note that the application window will open between November 14 to December 14. Male, female and third-gender candidates can apply for these posts.

CSBC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

To apply for the job, candidates must have passed class 12 by January 1. Equivalent education recognised by Bihar government, including Madrassa and Sanskrit education, will also be considered. Applicants must fall under the age group of 18 to 25 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable in the case of reserved category candidates.

CSBC Bihar Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection process involves two stages. In stage 1, an objective-type written exam will be held for 100 marks to shortlist candidates. Those who get 30 per cent or above marks will be eligible for the physical test in stage 2 of the selection process.