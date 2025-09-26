Bihar Police Result 2025 DECLARED for constable posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in; get direct LINK here

Dulquer Salmaan moves Kerala High Court after Customs raids his home, seeks release of...
Candidates shortlisted on the basis of the written test have been called for the next stage -- Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document verification.
Bihar Police Result: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has announced the Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 on its official website csbc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check their results using their registration details. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of the written test have been called for the next stage, which is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document verification. The recruitment process is being conducted for 19,838 Constable posts in the Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police.
Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document verification. Both are scheduled to take place in December 2025. The Board will release further instructions on the official website.
The written test was held in six phases on 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30 July and 3 August 2025 at 627 centres across 38 districts. A total of 13,30,121 candidates took the exam.