Bihar Police Result 2025 DECLARED for constable posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in; get direct LINK here

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of the written test have been called for the next stage -- Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document verification.

Bihar Police Result: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has announced the Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 on its official website csbc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check their results using their registration details. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of the written test have been called for the next stage, which is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document verification. The recruitment process is being conducted for 19,838 Constable posts in the Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police.

Steps to check Bihar Police Result 2025:

Visit csbc.bihar.gov.in. Click on the link for 'Bihar Police Constable Result 2025' under the Bihar Police section. Enter Registration ID/Application Number and Date of Birth. The result PDF will open. Download and check your status.

Get a direct link HERE.

READ | Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025: BPSSC releases notification for 1799 posts, applications open from...; check details

What’s Next?

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and document verification. Both are scheduled to take place in December 2025. The Board will release further instructions on the official website.

Bihar Police written examination

The written test was held in six phases on 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30 July and 3 August 2025 at 627 centres across 38 districts. A total of 13,30,121 candidates took the exam.