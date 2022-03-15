CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Admit Card 2021 RELEASED - Check exam dates, steps to apply, other details

Central Selection Board of Constable has released the CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 Admit Card. Along with it, the exam dates have also been clarified on the official website - csbc.bih.nic.in.

When will the exam be held?

CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Exam will take place on March 27, 2022 (Sunday) on OMR Sheet for all shortlisted applicants. Applicants must carry their Aadhaar Card along with valid ID proof like Voter ID, Passport Driving License, PAN Card, and their Admit Card.

Notably, the exam will be conducted in two phases- phase 1 will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and phase 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Steps to download CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Admit Card 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Admit Card 2021 link.

Step 3: Enter log-in details and click on 'Submit'.

Step 4: Admit card will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future references.

Minimum marks to qualify

Questions will be asked from Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science, Science, and General Knowledge in the examination, during which 100 questions of 100 marks will be asked, it will be mandatory for the candidates to get at least 30 percent marks to pass the exam.

Note: Candidates who are unable to download the e-admit card can visit the office of CSBC from March 24 to March 25, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm.