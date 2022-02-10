CSBC Bihar Police admit card for Prohibition Constable exam released on csbc.bih.nic.in – Get DIRECT link here

CSBC Bihar admit cards for Prohibition Constable Exam: The admit card for the Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has been released for the prohibition constable written exam. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

This CSBC recruitment process will fill 365 vacancies.

The Bihar Police Prohibition Constable written exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 27, 2022. The written exam will be conducted in the morning shift, from 10 AM to 12 PM.

Candidates can download their admit cards for CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable by these steps -

CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022: Steps to Download

- Go to the official site of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in.

- Click on the Prohibition tab and then click on “Download your e-Admit Card for written exam” available on the homepage

- Enter your required details - Registration ID/ Roll Number/ Mobile number, Date of Birth and Captcha verification.

- Check the details on your admit card and download

- Take a printout for future use

CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable Admit Card 2022: Direct link to download the admit card.