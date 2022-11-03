Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CSAB Seat Allotment Special Round 2 result DECLARED at csab.nic.in: Important details here

CSAB Seat Allotment Special Round 2 result has been released at csab.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 07:29 PM IST

CSAB Seat Allotment Special Round 2 result DECLARED at csab.nic.in: Important details here
CSAB 2022 seat allotment round 2 result declared | Photo: PTI

The Central Seat Allocation Board, CSAB Seat Allotment Special Round II result has been released on the official website-- csab.nic.in on November 3 at 5 pm. Candidates who registered for the CSAB Special Round can download the seat allotment from the website.

To check the CSAB seat allotment result candidates will have to enter their roll number, security pin and other details asked to download the seat allotment.

Candidates need to report to the allotted colleges and complete the payment for admission, document upload and respond to queries from the document verifying officer if any. Also, PwD candidates need to complete their physical verification of documents.

Read: Manabadi TS SSC Board Exam 2023 BIG UPDATE! Class 10 exam for 6 papers not 11

CSAB Seat Allotment Special Round II: How to download

  • Visit the official website – csab.nic.in
  • Then click on the link that reads “Click Here to View Seat Allocation Result of CSAB Special Round II
  • It will take you to an external website
  • Enter the details that have been asked to
  • The seat allotment will appear on the screen
  • Download the seat allotment and keep a copy. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Durga Puja 2022: Preparations underway as countdown for 5-day festival begins | See pics
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
In Pics: Married women conclude their Karwa Chauth fasts as moon shines bright in North India
BTS' J-Hope gives major fashion goals, shares photos on social media
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Etawah, UP: Man test-drives car he got in dowry, runs over aunt in accident
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.