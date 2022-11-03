CSAB Seat Allotment Special Round 2 result DECLARED at csab.nic.in: Important details here

CSAB 2022 seat allotment round 2 result declared | Photo: PTI

The Central Seat Allocation Board, CSAB Seat Allotment Special Round II result has been released on the official website-- csab.nic.in on November 3 at 5 pm. Candidates who registered for the CSAB Special Round can download the seat allotment from the website.

To check the CSAB seat allotment result candidates will have to enter their roll number, security pin and other details asked to download the seat allotment.

Candidates need to report to the allotted colleges and complete the payment for admission, document upload and respond to queries from the document verifying officer if any. Also, PwD candidates need to complete their physical verification of documents.

CSAB Seat Allotment Special Round II: How to download