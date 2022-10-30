Search icon
CSAB 2022 special allotment result for round 1 to be released TODAY at csab.nic.in

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) to release seat allotment result 2022 for the special round today (October 30). CSAB Seat allotment result is for special counselling for admission to NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and GFTIs. Once released, CSAB special allotment result for round 1 will be available on the official website, csab.nic.in

The document verification and admission process will begin at 5 PM today and the last date to accept seats and document verification is November 1, 2022. The CSAB Special Round 2 allotment result will be released on November 3, 2022.

After the result declaration, selected candidates will have to exercise a willingness to participate in the counselling process through freeze, float, slide, surrender, withdraw or exit between October 30 and November 1 (5 pm).

CSAB special round 1 allotment result 2022: Steps to check 

  • Visit the official website csab.nic.in.
  • Click on the link to check the round 1 result available on the home page 
  • Log in with your application number and date of birth.
  • Submit and view the result.

 

