CS Result 2022: ICSI CS Executive, Professional Result to release tomorrow at icsi.edu

File Photo

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI will announce the CS Result 2022 for the June 2022 exams tomorrow - August 25, 2022. According to a notice issued by ICSI, the CS Executive Result and CS Professional Result will be announced tomorrow on the official website - www.icsi.edu.

For the unversed, ICSI conducted the CS Executive exam and CS Professional exam from June 1 to 10, 2022.

CS Result 2022 Date and Time

ICSI CS Result 2022 (CS Professional) - August 25, 2022 at 11 am

ICSI CS Result 2022 (CS Executive) - August 25, 2022 at 2 pm

Once released, candidates would be able to view their CS June Results 2022 online on the official website - www.icsi.edu. To check their results, students will need to enter their application number or roll number and date of birth. Along with the results, the mark sheet and result statement would also be made available.

The official notice said, "The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme Examination will be dispatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result."

Candidates would receive the physical mark sheet within 30 days of the result declaration. Once the results are declared, candidates would also be able to check their subject-wise marks and the break up.