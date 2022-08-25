CS Professional result 2022 declared: Follow the steps to check the result

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has just announced their CS Professional results! The CS Professional June 2022 results were made public by ICSI at 11 am on the official ICSI website. Candidates who took the exam to enrol in the CS professional programme can review and download their results. Candidates are required to enter their roll number, application number and birthdate to view the result.

CS professional result 2022 pass percentage



Candidates are qualified to enroll in the CS professional programme if they receive at least 40% of the total possible marks. The candidates will now receive an ICSI CS professional Outcome-cum-Marks Statement at their registered address within 30 days of the result being announced. Use the steps listed below to check and download the ICSI CS professional result online.

CS professional result 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website mentioned above Click on the ICSI CS Professional result link 2022, on the homepage A new login page will open Write your details and submit ICSI CS Professional June result will appear on the screen Download and print the result for future references.