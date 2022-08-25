Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CS Professional result 2022 declared: Follow the steps to check the result

The CS Professional Result 2022 is published. Candidates are qualified to enrol in the CS professional programme if they receive at least 40%.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:22 PM IST

CS Professional result 2022 declared: Follow the steps to check the result
CS Professional result 2022 declared: Follow the steps to check the result
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has just announced their CS Professional results! The CS Professional June 2022 results were made public by ICSI at 11 am on the official ICSI website. Candidates who took the exam to enrol in the CS professional programme can review and download their results. Candidates are required to enter their roll number, application number and birthdate to view the result. 
 
 
CS professional result 2022 pass percentage
 
Candidates are qualified to enroll in the CS professional programme if they receive at least 40% of the total possible marks. The candidates will now receive an ICSI CS professional Outcome-cum-Marks Statement at their registered address within 30 days of the result being announced. Use the steps listed below to check and download the ICSI CS professional result online.
 
CS professional result 2022: Steps to check 
  1. Visit the official website mentioned above
  2. Click on the ICSI CS Professional result link 2022, on the homepage
  3. A new login page will open
  4. Write your details and submit
  5. ICSI CS Professional June result will appear on the screen
  6. Download and print the result for future references.
ICSI is set to announce the CS executive course result today at 2 pm. Registration for the ICSI CS Professional and executive December exam will open on August 26, 2022, and the exam will be held from December 21 through December 30, 2022.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 432 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.