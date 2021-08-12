CRPF Recruitment news: Vacancies for 2,439 CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF positions invited - Important dates, eligibility

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced vacancies for 2021 for 2,439 posts in CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF departments. The candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview that will be held between September 13 to September 15.

Candidates can visit the official website: crpf.gov.in for details information about the posts offered. The recruitment drive is aiming to fulfil contractual positions for both males and females. It is advised that the candidates go through all the important dates, eligibility criteria and other details before preparing themselves for the interview.

Keep in mind, the application invited for these posts need to be retired CAPFs and ex-armed force personnel male and female.

Vacancies available:

-AR 156

-BSF 365

-CRPF 1537

-ITBP 130

-SSB 251

Eligibility criteria:

- Only retired personnel of CAPFs, AR and Armed Forces can apply for this post

- Age of candidates must not be more than 62 years

Documents needed:

- Retirement certificate, Degree, Age proof and experience certificate

- The candidate should write an application in plain paper with the name of the post applied for and 3 passport size photographs

Candidates need to carry photocopies and original documents while appearing for the walk-in interview.