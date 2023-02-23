Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CRPF recruitment exam admit card: Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) hall ticket released, get direct link here

Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website of CRPF — crpf.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

CRPF recruitment exam admit card: Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) hall ticket released, get direct link here
File photo

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the hall ticket for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) recruitment exam today, February 23. Candidates can download it from crpf.gov.in. CRPF has also released the Admit Card for CRPF ASI and HC 2022 on February 20, 2023) at crpf.gov.in.

“Link to download Admit card for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) will be available on 23/02/2023 & Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) will be available on 17/03/2023,” it said.

The written test (Paper-I) and (Paper-2) for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) recruitment will be conducted on February 28, as per the latest information available on the website.

The CRPF ASI and HC 2022 computer-based tests are scheduled to be conducted from February 22 to February 28, 2023.

CRPF AC admit card 2022: Steps to download

  • Visit the CRPF website, crpf.gov.in.
  • Download CRPF Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) admit card  
  • Enter details, login with your user ID and password.
  • View and download your CRPF exam admit card.

CRPF AC admit card 2022: direct link

READ: IIT JAM 2023 answer key, question papers released, get direct link, result update here

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Street food: 5 best spots in Delhi to satisfy your cravings for gol gappa
Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film
New Year's Eve celebrations across India including Delhi, Manali, see pictures
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, Orry dumps old photos from 'last X'mas'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NEET MDS 2023 admit card soon: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.