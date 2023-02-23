CRPF recruitment exam admit card: Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) hall ticket released, get direct link here

File photo

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the hall ticket for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) recruitment exam today, February 23. Candidates can download it from crpf.gov.in. CRPF has also released the Admit Card for CRPF ASI and HC 2022 on February 20, 2023) at crpf.gov.in.

“Link to download Admit card for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) will be available on 23/02/2023 & Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) will be available on 17/03/2023,” it said.

The written test (Paper-I) and (Paper-2) for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) recruitment will be conducted on February 28, as per the latest information available on the website.

The CRPF ASI and HC 2022 computer-based tests are scheduled to be conducted from February 22 to February 28, 2023.

CRPF AC admit card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the CRPF website, crpf.gov.in.

Download CRPF Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) admit card

Enter details, login with your user ID and password.

View and download your CRPF exam admit card.

CRPF AC admit card 2022: direct link

