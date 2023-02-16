Search icon
CRPF Recruitment exam 2023: Hall tickets for ASI and HC exam to be released soon at crpf.gov.in, know how to download

This recruitment drive will fill up 1458 ASI and Head Constable posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

File photo

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to release the admit card for the CRPF exam soon. CRPF exam will be conducted for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts. Once released, CRPF admit card will be available for download at crpf.gov.in.

The CRPF exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 22 to February 28, 2023. The exam will have 100 objective-type questions and the duration of the exam will be 1 har 30 minutes. The selection is based on COmputer based exam, skill test, PST, Document verification, and medical examination.

The registration process for this exam started on January 4 and concluded on January 31, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 1458 ASI and Head Constable posts in the organization. 

CRPF HC ASI Call Letter 2023: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.
  • Click on the recruitment link 
  • Press CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2022 link and a new page will open.
  • Enter your required details 
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the CRPF admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

