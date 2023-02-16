CRPF Recruitment exam 2023: Hall tickets for ASI and HC exam to be released soon at crpf.gov.in, know how to download

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to release the admit card for the CRPF exam soon. CRPF exam will be conducted for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts. Once released, CRPF admit card will be available for download at crpf.gov.in.
The CRPF exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 22 to February 28, 2023. The exam will have 100 objective-type questions and the duration of the exam will be 1 har 30 minutes. The selection is based on COmputer based exam, skill test, PST, Document verification, and medical examination.
The registration process for this exam started on January 4 and concluded on January 31, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill 1458 ASI and Head Constable posts in the organization.
CRPF HC ASI Call Letter 2023: Steps to download
READ: GATE 2023 answer key to be released soon at gate.iitk.ac.in, check important dates here