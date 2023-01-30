CRPF Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 1458 ASI, HC posts at crpf.gov.in, salary offered up to Rs 92000

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to conclude the recruitment process tomorrow (January 31, 2023) for Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Steno and Head Constable (HC) Ministerial posts. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1458 vacant posts. The last date to apply is January 31, 2023. Earlier, the deadline to apply for CRPF recruitment was January 25. Interested candidates can now apply through the official website, crpf.gov.in.
To apply for this recruitment, candidates must have done the Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent exam from a board or university recognized by the Central/State Government. The age limit should be from 18 to 25 years as of the closing date of receipt of the application.
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 143 posts
Head Constable (Ministerial): 1315 posts
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Salary
Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): Rs 29200-92300
Head Constable (Ministerial): Rs 25500-81100
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Notification
