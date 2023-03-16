CRPF recruitment 2023 notification released for 9,212 Constable posts, salary up to Rs 69000

File photo

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a recruitment notification for over 9,000 Constables (Technical and Tradesmen) posts. The application process will begin on March 27 and end on April 24. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at crpf.gov.in. A computer-based test is scheduled to be held between July 1 and 13, 2023. Admit cards for the test will be issued on June 20.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Male: 9,105 Vacancies

9,105 Vacancies Female: 107 Vacancies

Driver: 2372

Motor Mechanic: 544

Cobbler: 151

Carpenter: 139

Tailor: 242

Brass Band: 172

Pipe Band: 51

Bugler: 1340

Gardner: 92

Painter: 56

Cook: 2475

Barber: 303

Hair Dresser: 1

Washerman: 406

Safai Karamchari: 824

Plumber: 1

Mason: 6

Electrician: 4

How to apply: Applications must be submitted in ONLINE mode at the official website of the CRPF

Pay Scale: Pay level-3 ( Rs. 21,700 - 69,100)

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

An online CBT Test

PST (Physical Standard Test)

PET (Physical Efficiency Test)

Trade Test

Medical examination

Final Merit List

Important dates:

Date of Submission of online applications: 27/03/2023

Last date for receipt of online applications & Online Fee Payment: 25/04/2023

Release of Admit Card for Computer-Based Test: 20/06/2023 to 25/06/2023

Schedule of Computer-Based Test (Tentative): 01/07/2023 to 13/07/2023

CRPF Recruitment 2023 notification