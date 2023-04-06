CRPF Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 1.30 lakh constable posts, details here

File photo

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) new recruitment drive to fill 1.30 lakh (1,29,929) constables. A total of 1,29,929 posts will be filled out of which 1,25,262 are reserved for male candidates, and 4,667 for female candidates, the ministry said, according to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday, April 5.

“8n exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 18 of the Central Reserve Police Force Act, 1949 (66 of 1949) and in supersession of the Central Reserve Police Force Group 'C' (General Duty/Technical/Tradesmen) Cadre Recruitment Rules, 2010 in so far as they relate to the post of (General Duty Cadre), Constable, except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Government hereby makes the following rules regulating the method of recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) in Group 'C' post, General Duty Cadre in the Central Reserve Police Force," the notification reads.

A total of 1,29,929 posts of Constable (General Duty) which includes 4667 posts for women in General Central Service, Group `C`, Non-Gazetted, (Non-Ministerial Combatant) have been announced in the notification. The upper age limit shall be relaxable up to five years for the candidates of the first batch of Ex-Agniveers.

And the upper age limit shall be relaxable for up to three years for the candidates of Ex-Agniveers. Ex-Agniveers shall be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test (PET), it reads. It further reads that 10 percent of vacancies shall be reserved for Ex-Agniveers for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty).