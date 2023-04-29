CRPF recruitment 2023: New government job vacancies announced for 212 SI/ASI posts, check official notification

File photo

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is inviting applications for Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector posts. The application process to begin on May 1 and the last date to apply is May 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 212 vacancies.

Vacancy Details:

Sub-Inspector (RO): 19 posts

Sub-Inspector (Crypto): 07 posts

Sub-Inspector (Technical): 05 posts

Sub-Inspector (Civil) (Male): 20 posts

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Technical): 146 posts

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Draughtsman): 15 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Sub-Inspector(RO): Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognized University with Mathematics, Physics, or Computer Science as subjects.

Sub-Inspector (Crypto): Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognized University with Mathematics and Physics as subjects.

Sub-Inspector (Technical): Candidates must have a B.E./B.Tech or Equivalent in Electronics or Telecommunication or Computer Science as main subject Or Qualified Associate Member of the Institution of Engineers or Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers.

Sub-Inspector (Civil) (Male only): Candidates must have an Intermediate with three years diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized board/Institution or University or equivalent.

Assistant SubInspector (Technical): Candidates must have a 10TH Class pass from recognized Board with three years diploma in Radio Engineering or Electronics or Computers, from a recognized Institute.

Assistant SubInspector (Draughtsman): Candidates must have a Pass in Matric with English, General Science and Mathematics from a recognized board with three years diploma in Draughtsman Course (Civil/ Mechanical Engineering) from a Govt. recognized Polytechnic

Important dates

Date of Submission of online applications: 01/05/2023

Last date for receipt of online applications & Online Fee Payment: 21/05/2023

Release of Admit Card for Computer Based Test (Tentative): 13/06/2023 to till date of exam.

Schedule of Computer-Based Test (Tentative) 24/06/2023 to 25/06/2023

CRPF Recruitment 2023 Notification