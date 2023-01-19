CRPF Recruitment 2023: Last date SOON to apply for 1458 posts at crpf.gov.in, salary offered up to Rs 92,000

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to conclude the recruitment process soon for ASI (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website - crpfindia.com and crpf.nic.in.
This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1458 vacant posts. The last date to apply is January 25, 2023.
Candidates must have cleared the Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent exam from a board or university recognized by the Central/State Government. The age limit should be from 18 to 25 years as of the closing date of receipt of the application.
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Salary
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Notification
