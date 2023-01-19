Search icon
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Last date SOON to apply for 1458 posts at crpf.gov.in, salary offered up to Rs 92,000

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply through the official website - crpfindia.com and crpf.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 07:55 AM IST

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to conclude the recruitment process soon for ASI (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website - crpfindia.com and crpf.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1458 vacant posts. The last date to apply is January 25, 2023. 

Candidates must have cleared the Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent exam from a board or university recognized by the Central/State Government. The age limit should be from 18 to 25 years as of the closing date of receipt of the application.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details 

  • Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 143 posts
  • Head Constable (Ministerial): 1315 posts

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Salary

  • Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): Rs 29200-92300
  • Head Constable (Ministerial): Rs 25500-81100

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Important Dates 

  • Last date to submit the application form: January 25, 2023
  • Admit card release date: February 15, 2023
  • Test is expected to be conducted: between 22-28 Feb 2023

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Notification

