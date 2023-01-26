Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Last date extended to apply for 1458 ASI, HC posts at crpf.gov.in, salary offered up to Rs 92000

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can now apply through the official website, crpf.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Last date extended to apply for 1458 ASI, HC posts at crpf.gov.in, salary offered up to Rs 92000
File photo

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has extended the deadline to apply for Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Steno and Head Constable (HC) Ministerial posts. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1458 vacant posts. The last date to apply is January 31, 2023. Earlier, the deadline to apply for CRPF recruitment was January 25 which has been postponed now. Interested candidates can now apply through the official website, crpf.gov.in.

Candidates must have cleared the Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent exam from a board or university recognized by the Central/State Government. The age limit should be from 18 to 25 years as of the closing date of receipt of the application.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details 

Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 143 posts
Head Constable (Ministerial): 1315 posts

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Salary

Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): Rs 29200-92300
Head Constable (Ministerial): Rs 25500-81100

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Important Dates 

  • Last date to submit the application form: January 31, 2023
  • Admit card release date: February 15, 2023
  • Test is expected to be conducted: between 22-28 Feb 2023

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Notification

READ: SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for Program Manager and other posts at sbi.co.in

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat, Ragini MMS Returns: A look at erotic Hindi web series that raised eyebrows
Sidharth Malhotra greets Kiara Advani with a hug at Mission Majnu screening; Sajid Khan, Nora Fatehi also attend
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Niagara Falls freezes due to blizzard, see beautiful photos
Bigg Boss OTT fame Neha Bhasin sets internet on fire with her bold looks in bikini
Speed Reads
More
First-image
LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Few days left to apply for 300 Assistant Administrative Officer posts, check salary
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.