CRPF Recruitment 2023: Last date extended to apply for 1458 ASI, HC posts at crpf.gov.in, salary offered up to Rs 92000

File photo

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has extended the deadline to apply for Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Steno and Head Constable (HC) Ministerial posts. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 1458 vacant posts. The last date to apply is January 31, 2023. Earlier, the deadline to apply for CRPF recruitment was January 25 which has been postponed now. Interested candidates can now apply through the official website, crpf.gov.in.

Candidates must have cleared the Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent exam from a board or university recognized by the Central/State Government. The age limit should be from 18 to 25 years as of the closing date of receipt of the application.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 143 posts

Head Constable (Ministerial): 1315 posts

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Salary

Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): Rs 29200-92300

Head Constable (Ministerial): Rs 25500-81100

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date to submit the application form: January 31, 2023

Admit card release date: February 15, 2023

Test is expected to be conducted: between 22-28 Feb 2023

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Notification

READ: SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for Program Manager and other posts at sbi.co.in