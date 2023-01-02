Search icon
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Application process to begin soon for 1458 posts, Check eligibility, salary

The registration process will begin on January 04, 2023. The last date to apply is January 25.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 06:55 AM IST

File photo

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is inviting applications for Assistant Sub Inspector ASI (Steno) and other posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of CRPF at crpfindia.com, crpf.gov.in, and crpf.nic.in. this recruitment drive will fill a total of 1458 vacant posts. The registration process will begin on January 04, 2023. The last date to apply is January 25. 

Candidates must have cleared the Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent exam from a board or university recognized by the Central/State Government. The age limit should be from 18 to 25 years as of the closing date of receipt of the application.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details 
Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 143 posts
Head Constable (Ministerial): 1315 posts

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Salary

Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 29200-92300
Head Constable (Ministerial): 25500-81100

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Important Dates 
Starting Date of application form: January 04, 2023.
Last date to submit the application form: January 25, 2023
Admit card: February 15, 2023
Computer Based Test is expected to be conducted: between 22-28 Feb 2023

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Notification

