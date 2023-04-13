CRPF Recruitment 2023: Application process for 9,212 Constable posts to end soon at crpf.gov.in, salary up to Rs 69000

Search icon
Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 06:58 AM IST

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Only a few days left to apply for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruitment process for over 9,000 Constables (Technical and Tradesmen) posts. The last date to apply is April 24. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at crpf.gov.in. A computer-based test is scheduled to be held between July 1 and 13, 2023. Admit cards for the test will be issued on June 20.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Male: 9,105 Vacancies
  • Female: 107 Vacancies
     
  • Driver: 2372
  • Motor Mechanic: 544
  • Cobbler: 151
  • Carpenter: 139
  • Tailor: 242
  • Brass Band: 172
  • Pipe Band: 51
  • Bugler: 1340
  • Gardner: 92
  • Painter: 56
  • Cook: 2475
  • Barber: 303
  • Hair Dresser: 1
  • Washerman: 406
  • Safai Karamchari: 824
  • Plumber: 1
  • Mason: 6
  • Electrician: 4

How to apply: Applications must be submitted in ONLINE mode at the official website of the CRPF

Pay Scale: Pay level-3 ( Rs. 21,700 - 69,100)

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

  • An online CBT Test
  • PST (Physical Standard Test)
  • PET (Physical Efficiency Test)
  • Trade Test
  • Medical examination
  • Final Merit List

Important dates: 

  • Date of Submission of online applications: 27/03/2023
  • Last date for receipt of online applications & Online Fee Payment: 25/04/2023
  • Release of Admit Card for Computer-Based Test: 20/06/2023 to 25/06/2023
  • Schedule of Computer-Based Test (Tentative): 01/07/2023 to 13/07/2023

