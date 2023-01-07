CRPF Recruitment 2022: Over 1400 vacancies for ASI, Head Constable; check all important details here

CRPF Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is looking for candidates to hire for the post of ASI (Steno) and Head Constable. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CRPF Recruitment 2022 from the official website- crpf.gov.in. Candidates who are interested to apply must note that the last date to apply for the job is January 25.

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Commencement of online application- January 4, 2023

Last day to apply for CRPF ASI, Head Constable - January 25, 2023

CRPF ASI, Head Constable Admit Card 2022 release date- February 15, 2023

CRPF ASI, Head Constable Exam Date 2022: Feb 22 to Feb 28, 2023 (Tentative)

CRPF ASI Steno, Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy details:

Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno)-143 posts

Heal Constable (Ministerial)-1315 posts

CRPF Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website- crpf.gov.in

On the home page click on link that reads "TO APPLY FOR ASI(STENO) AND HC(M) EXAM-2022"

Now click on the link to register

Fill in the details like Name, mobile number, email-id, etc and complete the registration process

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Direct link to Apply For ASI, Head Constable

Now login with the system generated User ID and password

Fill the application form and pay the fee

Submit the application form and download it for future refrence.

CRPF Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Selection for CRPF Head Constable and ASI will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test/Skill Test/Physical Standard Test (PST)/Document Verification and Medical Test.