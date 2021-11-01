CRPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy for 60 posts at crpf.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility, last date

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) invites applications for 60 Specialist Medical Officers and GDMOs posts. Walk-in-Interview is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, crpf.gov.in
CRPF Specialist Medical Officers & GDMOs Vacancy 2021 Details
Post: Specialist Medical Officers
No. of Vacancy: 29
Pay Scale: 85,000/- (Per Month)
Post: GDMOs
No. of Vacancy: 31
Pay Scale: 75,000/- (Per Month)
CRPF Specialist Medical Officers & GDMO Vacancy Eligibility Criteria
Specialist Medical Officers: Candidate must have a Postgraduate degree/diploma in concerned speciality and one and half years of experience after obtaining PG Degree OR two and half years of experience after obtaining PG Diploma.
Age Limit: 70 years
GDMOs: Candidate must have done MBBS or Internship.
How to Apply: Interested candidates may appear for an interview along with application on plain paper with original and self-attested all relevant documents at the time of interview.
CRPF Specialist Medical Officers & GDMO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Date of Walk-in-Interview: November 22, 24 and 29, 2021
Venue of Interview: The Various Composite Hospitals of CRPF/Bns/Institutions.
CRPF Recruitment 2021: crpf.gov.in