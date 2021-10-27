CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for medical officer posts at crpf.gov.in, salary up to Rs 85000 - Check details

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Candidates will be hired on a contract basis for a period of three years. The contract can be extended a maximum of two years.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for the posts of Specialist Medical Officer and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). The notification for the recruitment is available on the official website crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is aiming to hire a total of 60 individuals.

Specialist Medical Officer - 29 posts

General Duty Medical Officer - 31 posts.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Salary

Candidates selected for the post of Specialist Medical Officer will be given a salary of up to Rs 85,000 per month.



Those selected for the post of General Duty Medical Officer will get a salary of up to Rs 75,000 per month.

Candidates will be hired on a contract basis for a period of three years. The contract can be extended a maximum of two years.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the post of Specialist Medical Officer should have a Post Graduation Degree / Diploma in a relevant field and work experience in the same field.

Candidates applying for the post of General Duty Medical Officer should have an MBBS degree and should have completed their internship.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews for the recruitment of Medical Officer posts. Candidates will have to appear for an interview along with all necessary documents and application forms at the prescribed address and time.

As per the notice, this interview will be held on November 22 and November 29, 2021. Medical examination will also be conducted after the interview.