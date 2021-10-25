CRPF Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Medical posts at crpf.gov.in - Find out Eligibility, Salary

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for Specialist Medical Officer and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) posts. The notification for the recruitment is available on the official website crpf.gov.in.

As per the official notification, this recruitment drive is aiming to hire a total of 60 individuals out of which 29 posts belong to the post of Specialist Medical Officer and 31 belong to General Duty Medical Officer posts.

Candidates selected for the post of Specialist Medical Officer will be given a salary of up to Rs 85,000 per month and those selected for the post of General Duty Medical Officer will get a salary of up to Rs 75,000 per month.

Notably, candidates will be hired on a contract basis for a period of three years. The contract can be extended a maximum of two years.

Candidates applying for the post of Specialist Medical Officer should have a Post Graduation Degree / Diploma in a relevant field and work experience in the same field.

Candidates applying for the post of General Duty Medical Officer should have an MBBS degree and should have completed their internship.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews for the recruitment of Medical Officer posts. Candidates will have to appear for an interview along with all necessary documents and application forms at the prescribed address and time.

As per the notice, this interview will be held on November 22 and November 29, 2021. Medical examination will also be conducted after the interview. For more details, you can check the official website http://www.crpf.gov.in.