CRPF Paramedical admit card 2023 released at crpf.gov.in, direct link here

The CRPF Paramedic Staff recruitment exam will be held on March 27 (4.00 to 6.00 PM) and March 28 (8.30 to 10.30 AM) in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit cards for the Paramedic staff recruitment exam. Candidates who have applied for Cook, Masalchi, Safai Karamchari, Table Boy, Washerman and Water Carrier posts can download the admit card at crpf.gov.in. 

The CRPF Paramedic Staff recruitment exam will be held on March 27 (4.00 to 6.00 PM) and March 28 (8.30 to 10.30 AM) in computer-based test (CBT) mode. 

CRPF admit card 2023 for Paramedic staff: Steps to download 

  • Visit the CRPF official website, crpf.gov.in
  • Open the admit card download link and login by entering the asked details.
  • Check and download the admit card.
  • Take a print out of CRPF admit card 2023 

The CRPF Paramedic recruitment drive will fill a total of 250 non-technical posts i.e. Constable (Masalchi/ Cook/ Safai Karamchari/ Washerman/ Water Carrier /Table Boy).

CRPF admit card 2023 for Paramedic staff: direct link

