CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Admit Card for constable exam expected soon on rect.crpf.gov.in, check latest update

CRPF to release the Admit Card soon. As per the notice, the CRPF Constable exam admit card is scheduled to release between June 20 to 25. Once released, candidates can download the CRPF admit card on the official website-rect.crpf.gov.in. CRPF has scheduled to conduct the Constable (Technical and Tradesmen) exam from July 1 to July 13, 2023.

Candidates who have registered for the exam will be required to download the admit card online ahead of the exam. Check CRPF Constable recruitment 2023 exam details and other updates below.

CRPF Admit Card 2023 important dates

Exam Conducting Body: Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF)

Posts: Constable (Technical and Tradesmen) Male and Female

Vacancies: 9212

CRPF Admit Card 2023: June 20 to June 26

CRPF Exam Date 2023: July 1, July 13

Selection Process: Online Written Exam (CBT), Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination

Once the CRPF Constable admit card is released, candidates can download it from the official website. To access the admit card, candidates have to enter the application number and date of birth.

CRPF exam for constable recruitment will be conducted in CBT format. A total of 100 questions will be asked in the question paper. There is a provision of negative marking and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.