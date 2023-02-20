CRPF ASI and HC exams Admit Card 2022 released today at crpf.gov.in, check steps to download

File photo

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to release the Admit Card for CRPF ASI and HC 2022 today (February 20, 2023). The admit card will be released for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts recruitment exam. Once released, candidates can download the CRPF ASI and HC admit card through the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

The CRPF ASI and HC 2022 computer-based test is scheduled to be conducted from February 22 to February 28, 2023.

CRPF ASI and HC Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

Click on the recruitment link available

Click on the CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2022 link

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CRPF ASI & HC exam will be one paper with 100 objective-type questions to be attempted in 1 ½ hours. The CRPF exam will be of Computer Based Test, Skill Test, PST, Documents Verification, and a detailed Medical Exam. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CRPF.