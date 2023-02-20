Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CRPF ASI and HC exams Admit Card 2022 released today at crpf.gov.in, check steps to download

Once released, candidates can download the CRPF ASI and HC admit card through the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

CRPF ASI and HC exams Admit Card 2022 released today at crpf.gov.in, check steps to download
File photo

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to release the Admit Card for CRPF ASI and HC 2022 today (February 20, 2023). The admit card will be released for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts recruitment exam. Once released, candidates can download the CRPF ASI and HC admit card through the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

The CRPF ASI and HC 2022 computer-based test is scheduled to be conducted from February 22 to February 28, 2023.

CRPF ASI and HC Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

  • Visit the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.
  • Click on the recruitment link available 
  • Click on the CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2022 link 
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CRPF ASI & HC exam will be one paper with 100 objective-type questions to be attempted in 1 ½ hours. The CRPF exam will be of Computer Based Test, Skill Test, PST, Documents Verification, and a detailed Medical Exam. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CRPF.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Newlywed B-town couple Kiara-Sidharth Malhotra Arrive in Delhi donning matching outfits
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss
Stunning photos of Meha Patel, India all-rounder Axar Patel's wife
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: 5 key player battles to watch out for
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ghaziabad: Two killed, several injured after roof of under-construction building collapses in Loni
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.