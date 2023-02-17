Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CRPF Admit Card 2022 for ASI and HC exams to be released on February 20 at crpf.gov.in

Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

CRPF Admit Card 2022 for ASI and HC exams to be released on February 20 at crpf.gov.in
File photo

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to release the Admit Card for CRPF ASI and HC 2022 on February 20, 2023. The release date of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) posts exam hall tickets will be released on February 20, 203. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

The CRPF ASI and HC 2022 computer-based test will be conducted from February 22 to February 28, 2023.

CRPF ASI and HC Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

  • Visit the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.
  • Click on the recruitment link available 
  • Click on the CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2022 link 
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CRPF ASI & HC exam will be one paper with 100 objective-type questions to be attempted in 1 ½ hours. The CRPF exam will be of Computer Based Test, Skill Test, PST, Documents Verification, and a detailed Medical Exam. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CRPF.

READ: Assam Rifles Recruitment 2023: Apply for 616 Technical, Tradesman posts, check eligibility and official notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Decoding Natasa Stankovic's 15 feet long veil bridal gown which took 50 days to make
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS exam 2022: Registrations to end today at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.