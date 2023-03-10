Creta Class Maths Learning App got International Education Awards 2022

New Delhi (India), March 7: Traditional education has long been a cornerstone of the learning process for generations. But with the advent of technology, it's no surprise that new methods of teaching are being implemented. One such innovative approach is Creta Class, a maths learning app for 3-8 age kids that recently bagged the International Education Awards 2022. This award-winning app is revolutionising how kids learn maths by introducing interactive games and fun activities.

In this article, we will take an in-depth look at what makes Creta Class so special, from its features to its impact on students' learning outcomes. So read on to find out more about this revolutionary maths learning app and why it won international recognition!

Creta Class Maths Learning App won the International Education Award for Best Educational App in the Kids Learning Category.

Creta Class is a maths learning app that helps students learn and practice maths concepts in a fun and engaging way. The app covers all major maths topics such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, fractions, decimals, and more.

The app also features a built-in game called "Creta Class Challenge" where students can compete against each other to see who can solve the most maths problems in a given time period.

What is Creta Class?

Creta Class Maths Learning App is an award-winning app that helps children learn mathematics. The app was developed by a team of educators and computer scientists from top universities. The app is designed to help children aged 3-8 years old develop their mathematical skills.

How can Creta Class help students?

Creta Class offers a comprehensive and differentiated learning experience for students of all levels. The app provides personalized learning plans for each student so that they can learn at their own pace. Creta Class also offers regular progress reports so that parents can track their child's progress.

What do experts say about Creta Class?

When it comes to the Creta Class Maths Learning App, experts are highly impressed. The app has won numerous international education awards.

Creta Class is a maths learning app that uses a unique blend of video and practice problems to help users learn maths concepts. The app covers a wide range of maths topics, from basic arithmetic to calculus.

Experts say that what makes Creta Class so effective is its focus on helping users understand concepts, rather than simply memorise formulas. The app's step-by-step video explanations are clear and easy to follow, and the practice problems give users the opportunity to immediately apply what they've learned.

Creta Class is also praised for its use of gamification to keep users engaged. The app features leaderboards, achievements, and rewards that encourage users to keep practising their maths skills.

Overall, Creta Class is an interactive, fun and effective learning tool that helps kids learn math better and provides a precisely developed program ensuring a progressive learning pathway for Indian kids.

For more information Visit: https://www.cretaclass.com

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)