Odisha CPET 2022 Result DECLARED at pg.samsodisha.gov.in: How to check, important dates here

Department of Higher Education of the Odisha Government has declared the Odisha CPET 2022 Results for candidates to check at the official website-- pg.samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can now check the state-wide provisional merit list for the CPET 2022 Exam.

Odisha CPET 2022: How to check

Visit the official website - samsodisha.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the tab "Postgraduation"

A new page will open, click on the link for CPET 2022 State-wise provisional merit list"

Select your subject and enter your hall ticket number

Your Odisha CPET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Odisha CPET 2022: Important dates

As per the official schedule issued by SAMS Odisha, the eligible candidates can submit their choice between September 5 to September 11. The provisional allotment of seats is expected to be issued by September 16. Odisha CPET was conducted on August 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13.

