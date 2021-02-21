'Cow science' online exam scheduled for February 25 postponed, know eligibility criteria

Cow Science exam was earlier scheduled for February 25, 2021.

The University Grants Commission has written to vice-chancellors of 900 varsities across the country to encourage students to enroll in 'Cow Science' exam, which is a national-level exam to test knowledge on 'gau vigyan' (cow science).

Cow Science exam, otherwise known as 'Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar-Prasar Examination', for which there is no registration fee, has been postponed. It was earlier scheduled for February 25, 2021. No information on the new date has been provided yet.

A note on kamdhenugvppexam.org says, "Please note that online Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Exam /Pratiyogita which was scheduled for 25th Feb 2021 including Mock Examination on 21st Feb 2021 has been postponed."

Who all can appear for cow science exam?

Students from primary, secondary and senior secondary schools as well as colleges can take the test.

Besides them, anyone from the general public can also take the hour-long multiple-choice question-based exam that will be held in 11 regional languages and English.

The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu and Odia.

The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying said all participants will get certificates while "successful meritorious candidates" will be given prizes as well.

Who is conducting the cow science exam?

The exam is being conducted by the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA). The commission was constituted by the government for conservation, preservation, protection and development of cows.

The exam aims to "infuse curiosity into all Indians about cows and make them aware of the unexplored potential and business opportunities a cow can offer, even after it stops giving milk", the RKA had said in its notification for the exam on January 5.

The Central government had, on January 5, announced the gau vigyan in a bid to generate interest among students and general public about the native breed of cow and its benefits.