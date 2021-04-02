COVID-19: UP schools closed for classes 1 to 8 till further orders

As Uttar Pradesh continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state administration on Friday (April 2) decided to extend the closure of schools for classes 1 to 8 till April 11.

Earlier on Tuesday (March 30), the Yogi Adityanath government issued an order that directed schools to be closed for students up to Class 8 till March 4 in wake of the rising cases.

Instructions have been given by the state government to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols and guidelines in schools for other classes.

On Tuesday, a late-night meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath where he had also ordered officials to increase the number of COVID-19 testing in the state.

CM Adityanath has directed all departments to provide a day’s leave to the employees going for vaccination while also asking officials to make similar arrangements in the private sector.

"The government employees going in for Covid-19 vaccination must be given a day's off on their due date. Likewise, similar arrangements must be made for private-sector employees too," the chief minister said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh on Friday (April 2) reported over 8,820 fresh COVID-19 cases and 9 fatalities.