As COVID fear looms large, Noida schools register just 10% attendance in classes 6 to 8

Despite schools reopening, it seems that parents are still not prepared to send their children to school due to the fear on COVID-19 virus. The vaccination drive has started in India, but is still to be administered to the common masses. As of now it has been administered to the frontline workers.

Last week, schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened for classes 6 to class 8 but only 10% attendance has been recorded in this period. Many parents are still unwilling to send their children to schools

According to guidelines by the state government, the decision to let students attend classes is entirely upto the parents. Since parents are still not comfortable in sending their children to school, it has severly affected the attendance.

"We are not admitting any student into the classroom without the consent of the parents. At the same time, we are seeking the consent of all parents if any student falls ill during this time, or if he has any kind of infection then the school will not be responsible for it," Shivani Jain, President of All School Parents Association told The Times of India.

"We have surveyed all the schools that have opened in the last few days. During this time, we found that only 5-10% students were attending these classes. The school's teachers, guards and other staff have not yet been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, which has added to the parents reluctance to send their children to school," she said.

Presently, schools are open twice a week for the students of these classes.

Last year some schools reopened

Last year, in October schools reopened in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar for students from class 9 to 12 after a seven-month hiatus due to COVID-19 outbreak. There are 153 schools in the district - 53 of them government and government-aided while remaining are private schools. These schools reopened in adherence to COVID-19 norms like social distancing, face covers and sanitisation of hands.

However, on the first day Government and aided schools had an average attendance of 39%, while it was 11% in private schools.