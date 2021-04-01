COVID-19: Schools for all classes closed in Delhi as cases surge

Delhi recorded 2,790 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest daily count this year.

Amid a spike in the COVID-19 caseload, the Delhi Education Department has notified on Thursday that students of any class should not be called to schools physically in the new academic session 2021-22 till further orders. The

"It is clarified that students of any class should not be called physically in school for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders. However, teaching learning activities may be commenced from 1t April 2021 for the students through digital modes for the new academic session," the DoE said in an official order.

"It is reiterated that the students of classes 9 to 12 (session 2020-21) may be called to school only for providing the academic guidance and support to the students for midterm exams, pre-board exams/ annual exams/ board examinations, practical exams, project work, internal assessment following the Standard Operating Procedure for COVID safety and with the consent of the parents," the DoE added.

