COVID-19: Schools, colleges in Punjab to remain closed till THIS date as cases surge

With a massive surge in the number of Coronavirus cases in Punjab, the Captain Amarinder Singh-led state government on Tuesday extended restrictions to tackle coronavirus with schools and colleges to remain shut for another 10 days. On March 19, the Punjab government had ordered the closure of educational institutes besides gathering restrictions till the month-end.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered that all restrictions that are in place till March 31, will now remain in force till April 10, according to a statement.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday said that the Punjab government is not conducting enough tests and therefore the number of cases is on a constant rise in the state.

Taking strong exception to the Centre's criticism of the COVID-19 management in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the state's rate of tests per million was higher than the national average and claimed the situation would have been better if the central government had not "delayed" the vaccination process.

Had the central government acceded to the state's request for allowing vaccination of all 50-plus category population earlier, instead of delaying it by almost two months to include those aged above 45, the situation would have been better than the present, he said.

Singh was reacting to the Centre's charge that Punjab was not doing enough coronavirus testing and isolating infected people.

(With agency inputs)