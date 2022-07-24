Search icon
ISC Class 12 Result 2022: See how to check CISCE 12th board result via SMS

ISC Class 12 Result 2022 will be declared by 5 pm at cisce.org. See here how to check CISCE Class 12 Result via SMS in case the website crashes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Wen Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 04:49 PM IST

ISC Class 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will declare the ISC Class 12 Result 2022 by 5 PM at the official website-- cisce.org. The ISC final result 2022 will be declared after compiling the results of both semesters.

CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022: Websites to check 

  • cisce.org
  • results.cisce.org 

CISCE Class 12th result: How to check via website

  1. Visit the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.
  2. Click on the ISC Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  3. Enter the login details and click on submit.
  4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check the result and download the page.
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case candidates face a delay in checking their ISC Class 12 Result 2022 from the official website, then candidates can also avail of SMS service to check the 12th board result. 

ISC Class 12 Result 2022: How to check via SMS 

To get ISC Results 2022 on your Mobile SMS ISC Space Unique Id and sent it to 09248082883.

The CISCE Class 12 Semester 2 exams 2022 were conducted between April 26 till June 13. More than 1 lakh students appeared for the ISC class 12th Exam. 

Read: ISC Class 12th Result 2022 SHORTLY: Know how to check board result at cisce.org

