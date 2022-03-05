Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 56 posts at ossc.gov.in – Check details

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Traffic Constable under State Transport Au Authority (STA), Odisha. The last date to apply for these posts is April 3, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website i.e. ossc.gov.in.

Constable Recruitment 2022: Number of Vacancies

According to the official notification, the total number of vacancies is 56. Out of the total posts, 31 posts are for unreserved candidates. 10 posts are vacant for SEBC candidates, 7 posts for SC candidates and 8 posts are vacant for ST category candidates.

Constable Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

To apply for these posts, the candidate should have 12th pass from a recognized board and passed middle school examination with Oriya language subject or should have studied Odia in 10th or 8th class. To apply for these posts, the age of the candidate should be between 21 to 38 years. For complete details related to educational qualification and age limit, candidates should refer to the official notification at the website.

To apply for the posts of traffic constable, unreserved and SEBC candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. SC/ST/PWD candidates applying for the recruitment process will get discount in application fee.

To apply for these posts online, candidates should visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission