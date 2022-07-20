COMEDK UGET 2022: Registration starts for counselling, all important details here

COMEDK UGET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK started the COMEDK UGET 2022 counselling registration on July 19. Qualified candidates can now register themselves through the official website--comedk.org. The last date to register for counselling and the document uploading process is August 12.

Eligible candidates can register themselves for online counselling with a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,000. The round 1 choice filling process will be held between August 22 and August 24, 2022. The COMEDK UGET 2022 mock allotment list will release on August 26. While the COMEDK round 1 allotment result will be declared on August 30.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: List of documents

COMEDK Engineering entrance exam rank card 2022

Candidate original ID proof

Date of birth proof of candidate

PUC or Class 12 or equivalent marks card

Caste certificate

Domicile certificate.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: How to register

Login to the 'COMEDK application form' link on the official website-- comedk.org

Click on the “Counselling Registration” tab and pay the counselling fee

Upload necessary documents in the prescribed format

Submit the registration form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

