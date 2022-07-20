COMEDK UGET 2022: Registration starts for counselling, all important details here

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK started the COMEDK UGET 2022 counselling registration on July 19. Qualified candidates can now register themselves through the official website--comedk.org. The last date to register for counselling and the document uploading process is August 12.
Eligible candidates can register themselves for online counselling with a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,000. The round 1 choice filling process will be held between August 22 and August 24, 2022. The COMEDK UGET 2022 mock allotment list will release on August 26. While the COMEDK round 1 allotment result will be declared on August 30.
COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: List of documents
COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: How to register
