COMEDK UGET 2022: Registration starts for counselling, all important details here

COMEDK UGET 2022 counselling registration started on July 19 at comedk.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 06:42 PM IST

COMEDK UGET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK started the COMEDK UGET 2022 counselling registration on July 19. Qualified candidates can now register themselves through the official website--comedk.org. The last date to register for counselling and the document uploading process is August 12.

Eligible candidates can register themselves for online counselling with a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,000. The round 1 choice filling process will be held between August 22 and August 24, 2022. The COMEDK UGET 2022 mock allotment list will release on August 26. While the COMEDK round 1 allotment result will be declared on August 30.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: List of documents 

  • COMEDK Engineering entrance exam rank card 2022
  • Candidate original ID proof
  • Date of birth proof of candidate
  • PUC or Class 12 or equivalent marks card
  • Caste certificate
  • Domicile certificate.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: How to register

  • Login to the 'COMEDK application form' link on the official website-- comedk.org
  • Click on the “Counselling Registration” tab and pay the counselling fee
  • Upload necessary documents in the prescribed format
  • Submit the registration form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

